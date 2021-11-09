LYNN (CBS) – A tractor-trailer slammed into several cars, a utility pole and then a house in Lynn early Tuesday morning.
It happened on Western Avenue shortly before sunrise.
The fire department said there is extensive damage, but no one was hurt.
Engine Co. 10, Tower Co. 4, C-4 are currently operating at a motor vehicle accident in the area of 182 Western Ave. Although there is extensive damage to multiple vehicles and a home, there were no injuries. Westen Ave. is currently shut down until all vehicles are removed. pic.twitter.com/hB3ZWDXwAm
— City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 9, 2021
Western Avenue is shut down in both directions between Chestnut and Chatham streets.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.