LYNN (CBS) – A tractor-trailer slammed into several cars, a utility pole and then a house in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Western Avenue shortly before sunrise.

The fire department said there is extensive damage, but no one was hurt.

Western Avenue is shut down in both directions between Chestnut and Chatham streets.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

