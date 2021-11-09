BOSTON (CBS) — Ready to get in the holiday spirit? The Christmas season will be here before you know it, and one of the best ways to spend quality time with family during the holidays is to take in a colorful lights display.

We’ve compiled a list of some of these festive attractions planned for the Boston area. Several are drive-thru, while others are on foot with face masks and social distancing required. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance.

Click on the links to learn more about each event.

Drive Thru:

Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

Nov. 19 – Dec. 24

$40-$55 per car depending on date

Marshfield Holiday Light Show

Marshfield Fairgounds

Nov. 19 – Dec. 30

$23 per car when bought online; $25 at gate

North Shore Holiday Light Show

Crescent Farms In Haverhill at 1058 Boston Road

Nov. 19 – Dec. 30

$23 per car when bought online; $25 at gate

Waltham Lions Drive-Through Lights Display

200 Trapelo Road

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2

$22-$25 per car

Winter Wonderland At Southwick Zoo

46 Vineyard St., Millville

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2

$60 per car, includes drive-thru and Santa’s Village walk

Gift Of Lights At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Nov. 25 – Jan. 2

$30-$35 per car

Walking:

La Salette Christmas Celebration Of Lights

The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette 947 Park St. in Attleboro

Nov. 25 – Jan. 2

Free

ZooLights At Stone Zoo

149 Pond Street, Stoneham

Nov. 19 – Jan. 9

$13.95 per ticket; $50 for a 4-pack

Christmas By Candlelight At Old Sturbridge Village

Dec. 3 – Dec 30

$28 for adults; $14 for kids