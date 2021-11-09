BOSTON (CBS) — Ready to get in the holiday spirit? The Christmas season will be here before you know it, and one of the best ways to spend quality time with family during the holidays is to take in a colorful lights display.
We’ve compiled a list of some of these festive attractions planned for the Boston area. Several are drive-thru, while others are on foot with face masks and social distancing required. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance.
Click on the links to learn more about each event.
Drive Thru:
Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro
Nov. 19 – Dec. 24
$40-$55 per car depending on date
Marshfield Holiday Light Show
Marshfield Fairgounds
Nov. 19 – Dec. 30
$23 per car when bought online; $25 at gate
North Shore Holiday Light Show
Crescent Farms In Haverhill at 1058 Boston Road
Nov. 19 – Dec. 30
$23 per car when bought online; $25 at gate
Waltham Lions Drive-Through Lights Display
200 Trapelo Road
Nov. 26 – Jan. 2
$22-$25 per car
Winter Wonderland At Southwick Zoo
46 Vineyard St., Millville
Nov. 26 – Jan. 2
$60 per car, includes drive-thru and Santa’s Village walk
Gift Of Lights At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Nov. 25 – Jan. 2
$30-$35 per car
Walking:
La Salette Christmas Celebration Of Lights
The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette 947 Park St. in Attleboro
Nov. 25 – Jan. 2
Free
ZooLights At Stone Zoo
149 Pond Street, Stoneham
Nov. 19 – Jan. 9
$13.95 per ticket; $50 for a 4-pack
Christmas By Candlelight At Old Sturbridge Village
Dec. 3 – Dec 30
$28 for adults; $14 for kids