BOSTON (CBS) — Two Boston Police officers were shot while responding to an hours-long standoff in Dorchester Tuesday. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.
A suspect who was holed up inside a house was also shot, police said.READ MORE: Curley School In Jamaica Plain Closing For 10 Days Because Of COVID Outbreak
It happened on Ferndale Street. The neighborhood was blocked off.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your November Payment?
A number of officers and SWAT trucks responded.
The standoff was going on for hours but during the afternoon, witnesses heard police yell “drop the gun,” they heard a flashbang, and then shots were heard.MORE NEWS: Tatyana McFadden, Other Boston Marathon Wheelchair Champs Complete 6 World Majors In 9 Weeks
The current conditions of the suspect is unknown at this time.