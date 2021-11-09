BOSTON (CBS) — Chaim Bloom said over the weekend that the Red Sox will look to sign Eduardo Rodriguez to a long-term deal this offseason. But they are not alone and will reportedly have some competition from at least one AL team.

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly looking to add an impact starter this offseason and have already shown interest in Rodriguez, according to MLB Insider Jon Morosi. Los Angeles has also expressed interest in fellow southpaw Robbie Ray.

Boston offered Rodriguez a qualifying offer over the weekend, and the 28-year-old has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the one-year, $18.4 million offer. The Red Sox could also work out a long-term deal with Rodriguez. Should Rodriguez decline the offer and sign elsewhere, Boston would receive draft compensation for his departure.

It will be an interesting offseason for Rodriguez, who is coming off an up and down 2021 season where he went 13-8 with a career-high 4.74 ERA. He also missed all of 2020 as he dealt with myocarditis stemming from his battle with COVID-19.

But Rodriguez is a lefty who can slot into the front end of a rotation, and he won 19 games for Boston in 2019. He looked better in the 2021 postseason, allowing a pair of runs over five innings in an ALDS start against the Rays, while earning a Game 3 win over the Houston Astros in the ALCS with three runs over six innings.

The Red Sox don’t have too many holes heading into the offseason, but stability and depth in the starting rotation is one of their needs. A solution on Rodriguez should come sometime soon, starting with his qualifying offer deadline next week.