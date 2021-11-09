BOSTON (CBS) — The Dropkick Murphy’s are going on tour this spring – and it concludes with the local band “Shipping Up To Boston” for four concert dates.
The “St. Patrick’s Day American Tour” kicks off Feb. 21 in Pennsylvania and travels from Wisconsin to Florida before returning home.
The band will of course be in Boston for a March 17 St. Patrick’s Day concert at the House of Blues. They’ll play two more shows there before the finale on March 20 at Roadrunner, a new music venue opening soon at Boston Landing in Brighton.
The Bombpops and The Rumjacks will join the Dropkick Murphys on tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
The band has livestreamed its St. Patrick’s Day concerts for the past two years instead of performing in front of a crowd due to the pandemic.