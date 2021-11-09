BOSTON (CBS) – The Curley School in Jamaica Plain will be closed for 10 days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Boston Public Health Commission advised the school to close for in-person learning after positive cases were reported across multiple grade levels and classrooms over the last week.
"BPHC advises those who have been on campus to self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings, this includes community activities such as practices and social events, for at least five days and until you receive a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status," Principal Katie Grassa said in a letter to parents. "Please stay home and seek guidance from your medical professional if you develop any symptoms."
The K-8 school will be closed for in-person learning for 10 days, starting on Wednesday, November 10 and reopening on Monday, November 22.
Boston Public Schools is finalizing a plan on how students can access remote learning.