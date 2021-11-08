BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday, November 11 is Veterans Day, a time for Americans to give thanks to those who have served their country. Several restaurant chains are showing their appreciation with special discounts or free meals for veterans and active military personnel.

Here’s a look at some of the offers available at Boston-area eateries this Thursday. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID. Some of the meal deals are dine-in only. It may be a good idea to call ahead and check with your local restaurant before taking advantage of an advertised offer.

110 Grill: Free lunch for veterans and active duty military from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applebee’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military from select menu, plus $5 gift card

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all veterans and active duty service members

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree and beverage from select menu for veterans and active military

Chili’s: Free entree from select menu for veterans and active military

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for veterans and active military

Dunkin’: Free donut for veterans and active military

Golden Corral: Free “thank you” meal for veterans and active military after 5 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans get a free Legendary Burger and 15% off their check

Hooters: Free meal for veterans and active military from select menu with beverage purchase

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blue blueberry pancakes for veterans and active military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesar’s: Free deep dish pepperoni lunch combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ninety Nine: Free lunch from select menu for veterans and active duty military with entree purchase from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for veterans and active military

Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses

Tuscan Kitchen: Veterans and a guest can enjoy a family-style Italian feast at Boston, Burlington, Newburyport, Salem NH and Portsmouth NH locations. Click here to RSVP

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo for veterans and active military from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Yard House: Free appetizer for veterans and active duty military