CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Marblehead News, New York City Marathon, Shalane Flanagan

NEW YORK (CBS) – Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan saved her best for last in her quest to run six World Marathon Majors in 42 days.

Flanagan crossed the New York City Marathon finish line in her final event on Sunday. It was a race she won in 2017.

Shalane Flanagan of the United States reacts after she crossed the finish line during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Finishing in just over 2 hours and 33 minutes, Flanagan’s time was her fastest out of her six marathons during the stretch.

Flanagan, who retired from professional running in 2019, set the lofty goal after saying “I have fallen back in love” with the sport.

She completed the Boston Marathon in October, and also finished events in Chicago, London, and Berlin. She ran the Tokyo marathon virtually, and completed the feat in New York City on Sunday.

CBSBoston.com Staff