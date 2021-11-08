FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Members of the National Guard are no longer needed to provide students with rides to and from school, the state announced on Monday. They said from September 14 to November 5, 236 Guard members worked to complete 15,000 pick-ups and drop-offs.
The Guard provided transportation support in 13 districts, including Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, Revere, Wachusett, Woburn, and Worcester.
Just over 329,000 miles were covered over 3,000 routes.
“The Commonwealth is grateful to the men and women of the Massachusetts National Guard for answering the call and supporting the safe transportation of students in communities across Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement. “By working collaboratively with local districts who requested assistance, the Guard was able to provide critical school transportation support at a time when schools, students and families needed it most.”