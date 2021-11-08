LITTLETON (CBS) – When the town of Littleton first opened up appointments for its kids’ vaccine clinic at the Littleton Middle School, the 100 available appointments were gone within 30 minutes.

“The response that we got when we started booking clinics was overwhelming,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi Jr. The response was so overwhelming, in fact, that the town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids.

“We were just thrilled because we feel like as a family now, we are just going to be that much more comfortable having everybody vaccinated,” said Ellen, who asked that WBZ not use her last name. The adults in her family, as well as her twelve-year-old, have been vaccinated for weeks to months. She was at the Littleton clinic Monday with her ten and six-year-old sons, for their first doses. “It’s been hard to have a few of us [vaccinated] and not everybody,” she said.

“I’m feeling a little bit nervous but I am also excited, so I don’t get COVID,” Ellen’s son Jon told WBZ. He received his vaccine bravely and quickly, paving the way for his little brother Samuel, who rolled up his sleeve and held his big brother’s hand while he got the vaccine next.

For hours Monday afternoon into the evening, parents and their kids waited in line outside the middle school to register and get their vaccine.

“I was honestly overwhelmed when I came into the corner and pulled into the parking lot. It was very emotional to see all the kids here, to see them so excited,” said Cindy Napoli, a member of the town’s Select Board.

Littleton will have a very similar clinic in three weeks, when all the same kids come back for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.