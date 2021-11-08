BOSTON (CBS) – Part of the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester will reopen Monday, five days after the principal was brutally attacked there.
Children in grades 2 through 6 will be back in class with the start of a new safety plan. Kids in grades 7 to 12 will return Tuesday.
Principal Patricia Lampron, 61, is recovering at home after being knocked unconscious on November 3 for several minutes by a 16-year-old student police say was asked to leave at dismissal time. The student, who claims she was being provoked, was charged with assault and battery and sent to a juvenile detention facility. The school was closed Thursday and Friday.
In an email to Henderson parents Friday, Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says there will be more safety staff when students return this week, additional counseling in and out of school, better shared communication with parents, and more crisis prevention training.
“This will include greeting students as they arrive via bus or on foot, connecting with them quickly and ensuring they are moving into the building and to their homerooms,” Cassellius said. “Members of the Boston Police Department will also be visibly present in the area and available if needed.”