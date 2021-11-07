BOSTON (CBS) — Several skirmishes broke out Sunday afternoon after what was supposed to be a peaceful rally on the Boston Common Bandstand. Organizers from Super Happy Fun America planned the rally to protest a number of issues including the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

But organizers said they were drowned out by counter-protesters and some were even attacked as they began to set up for the event.

Super Happy Fun America said their rental van front window was smashed.

The van driver then drove through the barricades and police apprehended the driver.

“They continued banging on the van, he must have gotten spooked and accelerated. He went right through the barricades where the police were where they then pulled him out of the van,” said Samson Racioppi, a Super Happy Fun America organizer.

He said he was standing right by the van as it sped off through the crowd. No one was hit.

Racioppi also said he was pepper-sprayed by counter-protesters.

Beth Ellis is a professional pilot. She’s been on the job for 14 years but now is worried about keeping her job. She refuses to be vaccinated for religious reasons.

“We are being forced to get a jab or lose our job,” Ellis told WBZ-TV. “I’ve worked my tail off to be an experienced pilot and no I am not going to give up more job, I’m not going to get the jab,” she said.

Police shut the event down early due to safety concerns.

A few people did have to seek medical attention.

No arrests have been reported at this time.