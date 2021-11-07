CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
STERLING (CBS) — A hit-and-run in Sterling left a girl seriously hurt on Saturday night. It happened around 10:35 p.m. on Chase Hill Road near Rota Spring Farms.

Police are looking for a newer model, dark-colored Ford F150 with oversized tow mirrors and cab marker lights in connection with the crash.

They believe the truck’s passenger-side mirror hit the girl in the face, seriously injuring her. The truck lost the mirror.

Sterling Police are looking for a Ford F150 truck, like the one pictured, that was involved in a hit-and-run (Photo Via Sterling Police)

The truck driver did not stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling Police.

