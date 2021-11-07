STERLING (CBS) — A hit-and-run in Sterling left a girl seriously hurt on Saturday night. It happened around 10:35 p.m. on Chase Hill Road near Rota Spring Farms.
Police are looking for a newer model, dark-colored Ford F150 with oversized tow mirrors and cab marker lights in connection with the crash.
They believe the truck's passenger-side mirror hit the girl in the face, seriously injuring her. The truck lost the mirror.
The truck driver did not stop.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling Police.