BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore didn’t like the way the end of his Patriots tenure was handled. On Sunday, he exacted some revenge.

The cornerback, playing in a limited role for his new team, picked off his old team in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Panthers.

The pick came midway through the second quarter. With the Patriots leading 7-3, New England got the ball at its own 38-yard line after a Carolina punt. On second-and-7, rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw over the middle to Jakobi Meyers.

But Gilmore is familiar with the Patriots’ offense, and he had this play diagnosed early. He avoided a pick, beat Meyers to a spot in the middle of the field, and picked off the pass.

GILMORE PICKS OFF MAC JONES!!! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/q74N0fgvod — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021

Gilmore returned it 13 yards to the New England 34-yard line, setting up the Panthers in prime position.

The Panthers settled for a field goal try, after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty worked to kill their touchdown hopes. That kick — a 49-yard try from Zane Gonzalez — was good.

Both of the Panthers’ field goals came after turnovers from Jones, as a strip sack late in the first quarter led to the first points of the game being scored.