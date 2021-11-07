BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots thoroughly dominated the Panthers on Sunday, but a pair of injuries spoiled some of the fun for the visiting team.

Both Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris suffered injuries in the fourth quarter of the game, with the Patriots leading 24-6.

Stevenson’s injury came with 11:31 left to play. Stevenson broke free for an 11-yard gain, but he remained down on the turf after getting tackled by Jeremy Chinn. Stevenson had trouble getting up, and though it wasn’t at first clear what he might have injured, the Patriots announced shortly thereafter that the rookie running back had suffered a head injury.

Rhamondre Stevenson is having himself a day today, but he gets shaken up on the play pic.twitter.com/FlcB2YpS2J — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 7, 2021

Later on that same drive, Damien Harris was hit in the backfield by linebacker Brian Burns immediately after taking a handoff. Harris stayed down motionless on the turf for some time before eventually making his way to the sideline for further evaluation.

Brian Burns just BLEW UP this play pic.twitter.com/mv27oL8u5B — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 7, 2021

The Patriots announced that Harris, too, suffered a head injury.

Stevenson had 62 rushing yards on 10 carries and 44 receiving yards on two receptions in what was his best game as a pro. Harris had 30 yards and a touchdown on his 15 carries, plus one reception for three yards.

The injuries left the Patriots with only Brandon Bolden — who was having a big day for himself — left in the backfield.