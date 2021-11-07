BOSTON (CBS) — The most recent chapter of the Odell Beckham Jr. saga should be over by Tuesday, when a new chapter with a new team will begin.
While Beckham's next team can't be known just yet, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Beckham "wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive."
Schefter didn't name any teams that Beckham might have in mind, but he did interestingly drop this nugget into his story: "If Beckham is seeking immediate revenge against his former team, he could choose to sign with the Patriots, who host the Browns next Sunday in Week 10."
Whether that was anecdotal writing or the result of some inside information of a real interest for the receiver wasn’t clear.
ESPN's Mike Reiss said in his Sunday notes that if Beckham clears waivers as expected, "the Patriots wouldn't be true to their core beliefs if they didn't explore the possibility of bringing him aboard."
Beckham, whose tenure with the Browns came to an abrupt end last week, has caught 17 passes for 232 yards with no touchdowns this year, as he works back from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2020 season. He’ll be eligible to be claimed on the waiver wire by any team that is willing to take on his remaining salary. If he goes unclaimed, he will be free to sign with any team he wants.