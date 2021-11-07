BOSTON (CBS) — Receiver N’Keal Harry is missing another game for the Patriots.
Harry was added to the Patriots' injury report on Friday with a knee issue. When the team elevated Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad on Saturday, the outlook didn't look good for Harry. And on Sunday, Henry's name was on the inactives list.
The third-year receiver missed nine games in his rookie season and two games in 2020. Sunday will mark his fourth missed game of 2021, after missing the first three games of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason.
After requesting a trade in the summer, Harry has five receptions for 77 yards in five games played this season.
Running back J.J. Taylor was also on the inactives list, meaning rookie Rhamondre Stevenson was once again on the active game day roster.
For the Panthers, neither Sam Darnold nor Chrisitan McCaffrey was on the inactives list, meaning both will play.
The complete list of Patriots and Panthers inactives is below:
PATRIOTS
TE Devin Asiasi
DE Ronnie Perkins
G Yasir Durant
RB J.J. Taylor
WR N’Keal Harry
CB Shaun Wade
PANTHERS
RB Royce Freeman
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
LB Kamal Martin
WR Shi Smith
DT Phil Hoskins
CB C.J. Henderson
G Pat Elflein