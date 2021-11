POLL: Should Patriots Pick Up Odell Beckham Jr.?The Patriots dominated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, improving to 5-4 on the season. But could they use more help?

Patriots Dominate Panthers 24-6, Improve Record To 5-4 On The SeasonFor the first time all year, the Patriots are above .500.

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson Suffer Head Injuries In Fourth Quarter Vs. PanthersThe Patriots thoroughly dominated the Panthers on Sunday, but a pair of injuries spoiled some of the fun for the visiting team.

Carles Gil Named MVP As Revolution Announce 2021 Team AwardsNew England announced the recipients of 2021 team awards ahead of Sunday's regular season finale.

J.C. Jackson Picks Off Sam Darnold, Returns It 88 Yards For First Career Pick-SixJ.C. Jackson scored his first career touchdown on Sunday, picking off Carolina QB Sam Darnold and returning it 88 yards for a pick-six.