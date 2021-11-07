CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Plymouth man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion and then a stabbing in East Cambridge. Police said 35-year-old Mark Pincus had a knife when he broke into an apartment on Sciarappa Street around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday.
The woman living in the apartment was able to push Pincus into the hallway and out of her apartment. Police said he ran from the area after 911 was called.
While police looked for the suspect, officers were flagged down by a man in a truck near Cambridge and Fifth Street. “A witness confirmed that Pincus approached the victim while he was sitting in his truck and stabbed – unprovoked — the victim in the upper body,” police said.
Officers then found Pincus nearby and he was arrested after initially fighting them off. A knife was found in his pants pocket.
The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The home invasion victim later confirmed Pincus was the man who broke into her apartment.
Pincus was charged with home invasion armed assault to murder, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and providing a false name/social security number. He will be arraigned on Monday.