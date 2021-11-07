BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones took a sack from his blind side late in the first quarter on Sunday in Carolina, coughing up the football as a result. In an effort to prevent the Panthers from recovering the loose ball, he tried to stop the man who sacked him from getting involved in the play.

In the process, he left that player — Brian Burns — injured.

After Burns delivered a jarring hit on Jones, he got to his feet in pursuit of the loose ball. Jones, lying on the turf, grabbed at Burns’ ankle and hauled him down to the ground.

Burns takes down Mac Jones and Luvu recovers 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/htMtFu50P2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu recovered the ball and returned it seven yards to the Patriots’ 33-yard line. But Burns wasn’t able to celebrate, as he was down on the turf in pain.

Eventually, Burns was helped to the sideline with a bit of a limp.

It was unclear in live speed what had happened to Burns, but a second look showed Jones grabbing at Burns’ ankle.

you can see Jones grabs Burns’ leg here https://t.co/LAGTsvq0LG pic.twitter.com/JY9oeuX4Yh — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 7, 2021

Here’s the video of Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns ankle (just follow those two and you’ll see it). pic.twitter.com/OKWgBwIN9c — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

Such an action feels ripe for a penalty — holding, or perhaps an unsportsmanlike conduct — but no penalty was called on the play. The Panthers would end up settling for a field goal on the ensuing possession.

Fortunately for Burns, he wasn’t out long, as he returned to the field on the Patriots’ next offensive possession.