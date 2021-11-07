BOSON (CBS) — Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers were going to score a touchdown against the Patriots defense on Sunday, Sam Darnold did what Sam Darnold does best — and J.C. Jackson did what J.C. Jackson does best.

With the Panthers at the New England 20 and facing a second-and-11, Darnold rolled out and scrambled as he felt pressure from the New England defense. He threw a terrible overthrow to tight end Ian Thomas, which ended in the hands of Jackson.

The Patriots cornerback took care of the rest, returning the interception 88 yards to the house for a pick-six. The score put the Patriots on top 21-6 with 6:55 left in the third quarter.

J.C. JACKSON WILL TAKE THAT 88 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! #ForeverNE 📺: #NEvsCAR on CBS

It was Jackson’s fourth interception of the season but his first against a team other than the New York Jets. Of course, Darnold was famous for throwing interceptions against the Patriots as a member of the Jets, low-lighted by the five-turnover game against the Patriots on Monday Night Football in 2019, a night when Darold was caught on the sideline saying he was “seeing ghosts” against the New England D.

That is Darnold’s sixth career pick-six, and the first career touchdown for J.C. Jackson. After Darnold threw another pick to Jamie Collins on Carolina’s next possession, he has now thrown seven interceptions in four games against the Patriots.