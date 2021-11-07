CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots kick returner Gunner Olszewski has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday’s clash with the Carolina Panthers with a head injury.

Olszewski suffered the injury early in the second quarter while returning a kickoff. He took a massive shot to the head while returning Carolina’s kick, spinning the final few yards to the New England 30-yard line.

Olszewski had to be helped to his feet after the collision. He was ruled out for the game a short time later.

That was Olszewski’s only kickoff return on Sunday. He also returned a pair of punts for 35 yards. He fumbled one of those punt returns, but it was recovered by New England.

