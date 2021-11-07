FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots kick returner Gunner Olszewski has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday’s clash with the Carolina Panthers with a head injury.
Olszewski suffered the injury early in the second quarter while returning a kickoff. He took a massive shot to the head while returning Carolina’s kick, spinning the final few yards to the New England 30-yard line.
Olszewski had to be helped to his feet after the collision. He was ruled out for the game a short time later.
#Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski is questionable to return with a head injury, this is what happened.pic.twitter.com/HA0Dx5pNdi
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021
That was Olszewski’s only kickoff return on Sunday. He also returned a pair of punts for 35 yards. He fumbled one of those punt returns, but it was recovered by New England.