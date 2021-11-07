FOXBORO (CBS) — There was never any doubt over who was the MVP of New England’s epic 2021 season. But the Revolution made it official on Sunday, naming Carles Gil the team’s MVP for the campaign.

Gil was named both Revolution MVP and New England’s Players’ Player of the Year award on Sunday, as the club announced 2021 Team Awards winners ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale against Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium. The Revs also announced recipients of this year’s Defender of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year awards on Sunday.

Team MVP: Carles Gil

Gil earns his second Team MVP honor in three seasons with the club, having also taken home the award in his debut MLS campaign in 2019. As he did that season, Gil also takes home the Revolution’s Players’ Player of the Year award, as voted on by his teammates. Gil enters the final game of the MLS season as the league leader in assists (18), one shy of New England’s club record. The Spaniard’s 126 chances created are already a new league mark, while his eight game-winning assists are tied for the MLS single-season record. When Gil delivers an assist, the Supporters’ Shield-winning Revolution are an unbeaten 10-0-3 this season.

Defender Of The Year: Andrew Farrell

Farrell was voted the Revolution Defender of the Year by local media for the third time in the last four seasons, and the fourth time overall in his career (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021). With a start in Sunday’s regular season finale, Farrell is poised to set new career highs in starts and minutes played during this record-setting 2021 season. He has played all 90 minutes in each of his 32 starts to date in his ninth MLS campaign, anchoring New England’s backline to eight clean sheets. Earlier this season, Farrell became the Revolution’s all-time leader in MLS appearances, starts, and minutes played. He enters the final matchday tied for the second most minutes played across the entire league.

Revolution Humanitarian of the Year: Teal Bunbury

Bunbury has been named the Revolution Humanitarian of the Year for the second consecutive season. The 12-year MLS veteran continues devoting his time and energy to uplifting families throughout the New England area. In 2021, Bunbury launched “Teal’s Team”, which has welcomed dozens of underserved families to Gillette Stadium for Revolution games. This September, Bunbury and his teammates provided back-to-school shopping sprees for 50 Boston-area families through his “Back to School with the Revs” event. Now during Thanksgiving season, he is battling food insecurity by once again partnering with the Providence Rescue Mission to provide 30-pound boxes of food, including a 15-pound turkey, to families in need.

The Revolution won this year’s Supporters’ Shield for the first time in franchise history, setting a new MLS record with 73 points heading into Sunday’s finale. The Revs will show off the Supporters’ Shield at Gillette Stadium following Sunday’s match.