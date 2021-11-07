Bill Belichick Was Mighty Impressed With Jamie Collins' Athleticism And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsBill Belichick has coached a lot of players and seen a lot of things. It says a lot, then, that he was so impressed with Jamie Collins' interception.

Revolution Celebrate With Supporters' Shield, But Focus Is Now On Winning An MLS CupThe Revolution celebrated their historic regular season at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and now their focus is on winning it all.

Red Sox Pick Up Option On Catcher Christian VazquezThe Red Sox will have Christian Vazquez back behind the plate in 2022.

Patriots Now Firmly In NFL's Upper-Middle Class ... In A Conference That Remains Very Much Up For GrabsWith a 24-6 thumping of the Panthers in Carolina, we can now safely say what the Patriots are.

Red Sox Extend Qualifying Offer To Eduardo RodriguezWill Eduardo Rodriguez be back with the Red Sox in 2022? We'll know sometime over the next 10 days