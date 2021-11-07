BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston Police officer was released from the hospital on Sunday, one day after the officer was stabbed in the neck while responding to a domestic violence call inside a Dorchester home. The officer was stabbed in the neck.
The stabbing suspect was then shot and killed by another officer.
Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long said Saturday that officers responded to Ingleside Street around 6:15 p.m..
Once officers got to the third floor of the building, Long said one officer was immediately stabbed in the neck. Another officer then shot the suspect who stabbed the officer.
Both the suspect and injured officer were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect was later pronounced dead.
The other officers at the scene were taken to local hospitals for precautionary reasons.