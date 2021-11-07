BOSTON (CBS) — Perhaps Bill Belichick couldn’t decide what to wear on Sunday. Perhaps he threw on a sweatshirt without realizing he had already thrown on a sweatshirt. Perhaps he was a bit chilly.
Whatever the circumstances were, the end result was that Bill Belichick reinvented the hoodie game forever when he arrived for work at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the game between his New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.
While Belichick has long been famous for sporting hooded sweatshirts with cutoff sleeves, he’s never quite rocked anything quite like this: a crop top gray hoodie on top of a navy blue hoodie.
Bill Belichick fit check 💧 pic.twitter.com/OJfp8xIcMY
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2021
Belichick even had the one pant leg up, one pant leg slightly less up look to complete his overall fit.
NFL Network host Rich Eisen focused on the pant leg portion of Belichick’s wardrobe, perhaps overlooking the game-changing innovation going on up top. Though, true innovators often aren’t seen for their genius at first glance.
If the Patriots win, expect scores of double-hoodied fans to roam the streets of New England on Monday. The trend has been set.