BOSTON (CBS) — Some NFL players and coaches arrive in their Sunday best when they show up at the stadium. Others are Bill Belichick.
The Patriots’ head coach was simply not messing around on Sunday in Charlotte, as he showed up to Bank of America Stadium in his sweats.
With one pant leg up up near the knee, the other pant leg up on the calf, and some high white tube socks, Belichick sauntered into the stadium dressed like a man focused on football and not much else.
UPDATE: The original version of this story indicated Belichick was wearing two hoodies, with one gray hoodie on top of another navy blue hoodie. This theory has since been DEBUNKED!
Bill Belichick fit check 💧 pic.twitter.com/OJfp8xIcMY
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2021
NFL Network host Rich Eisen put it well: “He’s just like everyone else. He puts his sweats on one pant leg at a time.”