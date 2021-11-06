BOSTON (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a potential election rematch, according to a new poll from Emerson College. The survey asked voters who they’d support if the 2024 presidential election were held today.
Biden won the popular vote over Trump 51%-47% in 2020, but the poll conducted exactly one year after Election Day found Trump ahead 45% to 43%, which is within the margin of error. Eleven percent of voters surveyed said they would choose someone else.
“With over a tenth of voters voicing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match-up, 2024 could perhaps witness a third party candidate reaching the required 15% support to get on the debate stage,” Emerson College polling director Spencer Kimball said.
The poll shows rural voters supporting Trump 62% to 30%, urban voters preferring Biden 52% to 36% and nearly an even split among suburban voters.
Emerson also found that Biden’s approval rating is slipping. Fifty percent of those polled disapproved of Biden’s performance, with 41% approving. His approval rating is down five points since September and eight points since February.
The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters. Click here to read more.