Jurkovec's Return Sparks Eagles Over Virginia Tech 17-3Phil Jurkovec ran for a touchdown in his surprising return to the starting lineup for Boston College, and the Eagles halted a four-game losing streak with a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night in its annual red bandana game.

Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy TraskIn the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.

Red Sox Claim Speedster Tim Locastro Off Waivers From YankeesThe Red Sox made their first move of the offseason on Friday, adding some speed to the roster by claiming outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees.

Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Good To Go In Week 9 Vs. PanthersAn illness kept J.C. Jackson off the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday, but New England's top corner was back on the field Friday as the Patriots prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, 'Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem'In a surprising season in the AFC West, can the struggling Broncos slow down the high-flying Cowboys and keep pace in the division?