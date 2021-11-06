MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — One resident inside a six-family home on Dutton Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed in a massive fire on Saturday. According to Battlion Fire Chief Robert Beaudette, another resident and a firefighter were flown to a Boston hospital with burns.
In total, firefighters rescued six people inside the building from the fire.
During the height of the fire, flames and thick smoke poured out from the top of the home.
As of Saturday night, investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.