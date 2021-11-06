CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Manchester New Hampshire, New Hampshire News

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) —  One resident inside a six-family home on Dutton Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed in a massive fire on Saturday. According to Battlion Fire Chief Robert Beaudette, another resident and a firefighter were flown to a Boston hospital with burns.

In total, firefighters rescued six people inside the building from the fire.

During the height of the fire, flames and thick smoke poured out from the top of the home.

One resident inside a six-family home on Dutton Street died on Saturday from a massive fire. (Photo Credit: Brian Hardy)

As of Saturday night, investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

CBSBoston.com Staff