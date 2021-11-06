Maple Leafs Top Bruins 5-2 Behind Two Goals From Matthews And TavaresAuston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up their fifth straight victory by defeating the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Saturday night.

Christian McCaffrey Activated Off IR, Sam Darnold Clears Concussion Protocols Ahead Of Matchup Against PatriotsThe Carolina Panthers received some encouraging news about two of their most noteworthy offensive players ahead of their matchup against the Patriots on Sunday.

Jurkovec's Return Sparks Eagles Over Virginia Tech 17-3Phil Jurkovec ran for a touchdown in his surprising return to the starting lineup for Boston College, and the Eagles halted a four-game losing streak with a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night in its annual red bandana game.

Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy TraskIn the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.

Red Sox Claim Speedster Tim Locastro Off Waivers From YankeesThe Red Sox made their first move of the offseason on Friday, adding some speed to the roster by claiming outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees.