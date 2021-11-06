BOSTON (CBS) — High “King Tides” of more than a foot are expected in Boston, and minor coastal flooding is possible in Massachusetts Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood statement that was in effect through Saturday afternoon.

“This is something that with the astronomical high tides we’ll have to watch for,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said. “Some splashover is possible with this Saturday, Sunday and even into Monday.”

Boston high tides are expected to be about a foot Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

On Long Wharf, the tide was high enough Saturday for kayaking.

“King Tide is at its peak!” Twitter user @ConciergeBoston said. “A guy just kayaked onto Long Wharf.”

The kayaker was pictured next to a sign from climate change preparedness advocates Boston Harbor Now, noting the “Wicked High Tide.”

Another Twitter post showed pedestrians, cyclists and a pickup truck navigating the water on the wharf.

Sunny day flooding on Long Wharf in Boston with a 12.1 ft “King Tide.”#wickedhightide pic.twitter.com/2LBQaxkEdk — Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) November 6, 2021

The term “King Tides” refers to the highest astronomical tides of the year that can flood vulnerable shore roads, even if there is not another significant weather event happening.