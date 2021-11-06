CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Kendra Hicks, who was elected to the Boston City Council from District 6 on Tuesday, has announced a positive COVID test.

Hicks, who will represent Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, said she is fully vaccinated. She said she believes she was exposed to the virus from a visiting family member at her home, and not on the campaign trail.

Hicks said she and her team took COVID tests on Monday and all tested negative. She added that she wore a mask both indoors and outdoors throughout Election Day.

“I want folks to be safe and healthy so it’s important to give you the information I have in case we were in close proximity to each other, even with masks on!” Hicks tweeted. “If you don’t feel well, go get tested.”

Massachusetts reported nearly 1,600 new COVID cases on Friday.

