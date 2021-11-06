BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday is the sixth annual DAV 5K run to honor veterans in Boston. It’s an event to thank all those who have served and to raise awareness on the issues that injured veterans face every day.
The family-friendly event welcomes runners, walkers, and wheelchair/handcycle athletes of all abilities for a 5K road race and a one-mile walk. Both courses start and finish inside Fort Independence on Castle Island.
The event started six years ago with a small group on Boston Common and has grown into a major fundraiser for the DAV’s Massachusetts chapter.
It takes a massive effort from volunteers to stage the event, but they’re happy to do it.
“It gives us a chance to be out there with our veterans, find out what their needs are and their families’ needs,” volunteer Janet Pratt told WBZ-TV. “You walk away with such a great feeling after being with them. There’s just no describing it.”
WBZ’s Lisa Hughes is emceeing the opening ceremonies, as she has done every year, and we are proud to have a big team of runners participating.
You can donate to the cause by visiting dav5k.boston