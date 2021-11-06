DORCHESTER (CBS) — A Boston Police officer responding a domestic violence call inside a residence on Ingleside Street in Dorchester was stabbed in the neck Saturday night. The stabbing suspect was then shot and killed by another officer.
Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long said Saturday that officers responded to the call around 6:15 p.m. at 27 Ingleside Street. Once officers got to the third floor of the building, Long said one officer was immediately stabbed in the neck. Another officer then shot the suspect.
Both the suspect and injured officer were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect was later pronounced dead.
The other officers at the scene were taken to local hospitals for precautionary reasons.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
As of Saturday night, the names of the suspect and injured officer have not been released. The name of the officer who shot the suspect has also not been released.
An investigation into the incident will conducted by the Suffolk District County Attorney’s Office.
This is a developing story.