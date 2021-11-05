BOSTON (CBS) — The first weekend of November has many great events and activities on deck! There’s a fun way to get rid your Halloween pumpkins, a celebration of the Hindu “Festival of Lights,” and a new ping pong club in the Seaport.
THE GREAT PUMPKIN CHUCK
https://thetrustees.org/event/69428/
Are you looking to get rid of your jack-o’-lantern? Well on Saturday, the Great Pumpkin Chuck will be going down at Chestnut Hill Farm. Don’t forget to bring your own pumpkins. You’ll get to watch as they are catapulted into the air! Also on site are trails, a story walk, and apple cider.
When: Saturday from 11am-12:30pm, 12:30-2pm, 2-3:30pm
Where: Chestnut Hill Farm, Southborough
Cost: Member adults & children: FREE; $10 for non-member adults; $5 for non-member children
FALL COMMUNITY DAY: DIWALI AT WORCESTER ART MUSEUM
https://www.worcesterart.org/events/community-day-fall/
On Sunday, Diwali Fall Community Day at the Worcester Art Museum will celebrate the traditional Hindu “Festival Of Lights.” There will be music, a fashion show, dancing, and food. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.
When: Sunday from 10am-4pm
Where: 55 Salisbury Street, Worcester
Cost: Free
SPIN PING PONG CLUB
Olympic grade ping pong tables are available to rent in Boston’s Seaport, with seating for up to 10 people. One of the perks? You never chase a ping pong ball. The venue has dedicated ballers that will retrieve them for you so you can spend more time focusing on the game.
When: Tuesday-Thursday from 4-10pm, Friday-Saturday from 4pm-midnight
Where: 30 Melcher St, Boston
Cost: $39/hour per table