BOSTON (CBS) — The first weekend of November has many great events and activities on deck! There’s a fun way to get rid your Halloween pumpkins, a celebration of the Hindu “Festival of Lights,” and a new ping pong club in the Seaport.

THE GREAT PUMPKIN CHUCK

https://thetrustees.org/event/69428/

Are you looking to get rid of your jack-o’-lantern? Well on Saturday, the Great Pumpkin Chuck will be going down at Chestnut Hill Farm. Don’t forget to bring your own pumpkins. You’ll get to watch as they are catapulted into the air! Also on site are trails, a story walk, and apple cider.

When: Saturday from 11am-12:30pm, 12:30-2pm, 2-3:30pm

Where: Chestnut Hill Farm, Southborough

Cost: Member adults & children: FREE; $10 for non-member adults; $5 for non-member children

FALL COMMUNITY DAY: DIWALI AT WORCESTER ART MUSEUM

https://www.worcesterart.org/events/community-day-fall/

On Sunday, Diwali Fall Community Day at the Worcester Art Museum will celebrate the traditional Hindu “Festival Of Lights.” There will be music, a fashion show, dancing, and food. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.

When: Sunday from 10am-4pm

Where: 55 Salisbury Street, Worcester

Cost: Free

SPIN PING PONG CLUB

https://wearespin.com/about/

Olympic grade ping pong tables are available to rent in Boston’s Seaport, with seating for up to 10 people. One of the perks? You never chase a ping pong ball. The venue has dedicated ballers that will retrieve them for you so you can spend more time focusing on the game.

When: Tuesday-Thursday from 4-10pm, Friday-Saturday from 4pm-midnight

Where: 30 Melcher St, Boston

Cost: $39/hour per table