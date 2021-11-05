Red Sox Claim Speedster Tim Locastro Off Waivers From YankeesThe Red Sox made their first move of the offseason on Friday, adding some speed to the roster by claiming outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees.

Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Good To Go In Week 9 Vs. PanthersAn illness kept J.C. Jackson off the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday, but New England's top corner was back on the field Friday as the Patriots prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, 'Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem'In a surprising season in the AFC West, can the struggling Broncos slow down the high-flying Cowboys and keep pace in the division?

Revolution Will Show Off Supporters' Shield After Sunday's Regular Season Finale At GilletteThe New England Revolution will wrap up their regular season Sunday afternoon with a big celebration at Gillette Stadium.

Celtics Will Be Cautious With Jaylen Brown After He Left Win Over Heat With Hamstring TightnessThe Celtics got their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost.