FOXBORO (CBS) — Winter skating is almost ready to start up again outside Gillette Stadium. Foxboro’s Patriot Place announced that its outdoor ice rink will open on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Free admission and skate rental will be offered to active duty military, veterans and their families throughout Veterans Day weekend.
The 60-by-140-foot rink offers public skating Monday through Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.; Thursday from 4-6 p.m.; Friday from 4-10 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday and all school holidays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is not open during Patriots home games.
Skating admission prices are $10 for adults, and $6 for children under 12 and 65+.
The rink was not open last winter due to COVID.
"Winter Skate has become a timeless tradition for our guests, giving them the opportunity to enjoy skating with family and friends in the shadow of Gillette Stadium," said Patriot Place Vice President and General Manager Brian Earley. "After being unable to host Winter Skate last year, we are thrilled to host this cornerstone of the winter season at Patriot Place for the 12th year. We are thrilled to welcome skaters from across New England back to Patriot Place to make more memories at Winter Skate."