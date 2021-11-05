WINCHENDON (CBS) — A famous painting that hung at American Legion Post 193 in Winchendon for years just sold for $3.6 million. Normal Rockwell’s original “Home for Thanksgiving” painting was sold for that amount during Heritage Auctions’ American Art event on Friday.
Including the buyer’s premium, the final price for the buyer will be $4.3 million.
The painting was donated to the Post when it first opened in 1959. Amazingly for 35 years, the original painting hung not far from the front door, with members of the Post assuming it was a replica and unaware of its value.
It was by the front door until someone offered to buy it for $500. That’s when members learned it’s an original and worth much more.
The Post’s building on 295 School Street is in desperate need of repairs, so they decided to sell the painting. They will be using the money from the auction to repair the facility.