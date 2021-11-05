BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,598 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 803,165. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,689.
There were 98,364 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.92%.
There are 502 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 145 patients currently in intensive care.