LOWELL (CBS) — At Lowell’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Elk’s Lodge, Cataldo Ambulance staff transformed the space into a kids zone. They replaced the numbered stations with pictures of animals and gave out lollipops.
There are giant stuffed puppy dogs and bears propped up in chairs.
“I’m hoping to be able to get the two shots, plus the two weeks, so that way we’re fully vaccinated before Christmas,” said Lexington mom Natalie Kok.
The site is one of many going up around Massachusetts targeting the newly-eligible kids ages five-to-11.
“These kids are our next generation. We’ve got to get them vaccinated,” said Cataldo Ambulance CEO Kevin Turner. “We’ve got to do it in a way that makes them comfortable.”
In some cases, that means meeting kids at school. Littleton Middle School is hosting a clinic on Monday.
“There was 108 slots available, and those slots went in about 20 minutes time,” said Littleton Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi.
He called in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Vax Bus to pull up outside the school at the same time, which will allow them to vaccinate another 240 students.
“One of our teachers at the high school has a therapy dog who’s going to come and make a little appearance,” said Littleton’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services Lyn Snow.
.
The clinic at Littleton Middle School will run from 4-7 p.m. next Monday. The Vax Bus will stay there until 9 p.m. Both will be back open to offer shots again on November 29.