BILLERICA (CBS) — The human remains found in the Concord River in Billerica have been identified as Judith Chartier, the teenager who went missing in 1982.
The Medical Examiner confirmed through her dental records what was suspected when that discovery was made earlier this week. Dive teams also discovered some of Chartier’s personal belongings and the car she was driving when she disappeared.
Officials are now working to determine how Chartier died. Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan initially said it would be “weeks and months, not days” before the remains are identified.
Chartier was last seen leaving a party in Billerica on June 5, 1982 when she was 17 years old.
On Tuesday, investigators said parts of a 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger had been found in the Concord River. The parts were matched to the Vehicle Identification Number of Chartier’s car. A day later divers went back into the water with new sonar technology and found human remains.
Other items, including clothing, a purse or card case and a laminated work ID card, were also found in 10 feet of water about 20 yards from shore.
Ryan said investigators were searching in the area because they were taking a fresh look at the case. They did not receive a tip about the location.