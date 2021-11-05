FOXBORO (CBS) — An illness kept Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson off the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday. But New England’s top corner was back at it on Friday, as the team prepares for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
Jackson’s status for the game still remains up in the air, though his presence Friday makes it a lot more likely that he’ll suit up against the Panthers come Sunday. We’ll have a better indication of his game status when the Patriots release their injury report for Week 9 later Friday afternoon.READ MORE: Patriots-Panthers Week 9 Predictions
Losing their top corner for the game would be a pretty big deal for the Patriots, who are already getting used to life without slot corner Jonathan Jones. Not having Jackson would force Bill Belichick to turn to Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams on his top corners on the outside, with Myles Bryant serving as the team’s slot corner. There’s also a chance that Shaun Wade could make his New England debut this weekend.READ MORE: Will Patriots Make A Play For DeSean Jackson Or Odell Beckham Jr.?
For the season, Jackson has three interceptions to go with a team-high 10 passes defended. He had five combined tackles in Week 8 against the L.A. Chargers, playing 90 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. Jackson has been on the field for 91 percent of New England’s defensive plays this season.MORE NEWS: Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Are Darlings Of Pro Football Focus
