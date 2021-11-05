BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics got their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. The team is now monitoring Jaylen Brown, who left Boston’s win over the Miami Heat with hamstring tightness.

Brown tweaked his hamstring near the end of the third quarter, and did not play the final 12 minutes of Boston’s 95-78 victory in Miami. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update following the game, but he did say that the team will be cautious with Brown, who has a history of hamstring injuries.

“He has a little history of stuff over there, so we wanted to be cautious and get it checked out,” said Udoka. “We’ll know more [Friday].”

Brown was a big part of Boston’s victory, scoring a team-high 17 points in his 29 minutes on the floor. He was 5-for-14 from the floor, and 3-for-5 from downtown against the Heat.

Brown’s status for Saturday night’s matchup with the Mavericks in Dallas is iffy, but the Celtics will three days off before their next game — a home tilt against the Raptors next Wednesday. That should give Brown ample opportunity to rest the hammy, if he needs it.

For the season, Brown is averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game off 49.3 percent shooting to go with 6.1 rebounds.