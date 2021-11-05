BOSTON (CBS) – A safety plan is being developed for the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester, two days after a violent attack on the principal there.

The school will be closed again Friday as the district works on a plan to bring back students and staff. Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said she’ll announce the safety plan by early afternoon.

Principal Patricia Lampron was suddenly attacked and knocked out during dismissal Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Lampron asked the 16-year-old girl to leave the school, but the girl then grabbed the principal’s hair, and punched her in the head and face repeatedly. Lampron fell to the ground and was unconscious for several minutes.

Another staff member who intervened was also hurt. Lampron, who is 61 years old, is out of the hospital and resting at home.

School safety officers detained the girl, who has not been identified because of her age. She was arraigned Thursday in juvenile court on assault and battery charges. The teen was ordered to stay away from the principal and the school. If she makes bail, she must wear a GPS bracelet and stay home.

Lampron’s family told WBZ-TV that she will need time and a lot of support on her road to recovery. They are also looking for a full investigation into the assault.

Students are set to return to the school on Monday.