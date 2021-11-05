NEWTON (CBS) – Adrienne Martin is hard at work, readying Cafe Martin West Street for business, in honor of her late husband John. “I worked in the restaurant business in Boston for 20 years and I think it’s really sort of in my blood to do this kind of work,” Adrienne said.

“He was gregarious and funny. And adorable. A little cheeky. He loved having fun. He loved music and being with his friends and that’s how he spent his last years- doing just that.”

In fact, that’s how the idea for Cafe Martin started. John Martin was a former NESN videographer who died of ALS in 2018. During his two-year battle with the disease, he would get frequent visitors at his house in Newton.

“It was quite a place. Neighbors came by, friends came by,” said Adrienne.

Even members of the sports community, like Pedro Martinez and Tuukka Rask.

“Our house got nicknamed Cafe Martin. So people would come and we would have drinks and food,” said Adrienne.

Cafe Martin gear was often spotted in the stands at Fenway or TD Garden, all in an effort to support John and his family.

“It meant everything. This whole Cafe Martin. The support and the love that was showered on us. It helped him so much. It was really hard for him to be trapped in this body that was failing him and when people would come, it gave him the opportunity to forget,” said Adrienne.

So, when the space on West Street became available this summer, the mom of two felt it was the right way to continue the Cafe Martin legacy.

“This is the perfect home. This is the kind of place he liked to hang out. This is the kind of place his friends liked to hang out,” said Adrienne.

The restaurant has been in the works for months, and after a few finishing touches, the hope is to open the doors to guests in the coming weeks, and for it to be a place where the community can come together.

“A huge community rallied around us and supported us and we want to give back and in his honor, keep gathering community and this is the perfect spot,” said Adrienne.

For more on Cafe Martin West Street, visit: www.cafemartinweststreet.com