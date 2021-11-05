FALMOUTH (CBS) — A man arrested by Falmouth officers and taken to the police station after a fight outside a local restaurant collapsed and later died at the hospital, authorities say.
Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said police on patrol saw a fight in front of Anejo Mexican Bistro on Main Street around 12:15 a.m. Friday. An officer attempted to break up a fight between two men, O'Keefe said.
Bruce Enos, 30, and Jarrod Scott-Reynolds, 32, were both arrested and taken to the Falmouth police station.
“Once at the station Enos collapsed,” O’Keefe said. “Falmouth Police immediately attended to him and summonsed Falmouth Rescue. Rescue responded and transported Enos to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”
State Police detectives and the Medical Examiner are investigating, O'Keefe said.