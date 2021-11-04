'Auburn-Texas A&M Really Going To Decide Potential Fates For Both These Teams': CBS Sports' Aaron Taylor Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Taylor looks at #12 Auburn-#13 Texas A&M and other key college football matchups.

Sam Darnold Limited In Practice Again Due To Shoulder Injury, ConcussionThe signs are not positive for quarterback Sam Darnold being able to play Sunday vs. the Patriots.

Will Patriots Make A Play For DeSean Jackson Or Odell Beckham Jr.?In one case, a player is available. In another, a player seems like he may soon become available. Both are big names, and both are sure to draw varying levels of interest around the league.

Matthew Judon Wins Appeal For NFL Fine Issued Following Week 1 PenaltyMatthew Judon fought the NFL and ... Matthew Judon won?

Hurley's Picks: Aaron Rodgers COVID Case A Properly Bizarre Story In A Particularly Bizarre TimeAs soon as you let your guard down in the COVID era, you get walloped upside the head. Aaron Rodgers and his "immunized" self provided the latest thump.