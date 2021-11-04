BOSTON (CBS) — The signs are not positive for quarterback Sam Darnold being able to play Sunday vs. the Patriots.
The Carolina quarterback was once again limited at practice on Thursday, due to his concussion and shoulder injury suffered late in Sunday’s win over Atlanta.
Sam Darnold took a hit 😳
pic.twitter.com/yoRdZt2n9Z
— PFF (@PFF) October 31, 2021
According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the Panthers’ concern about the shoulder is equal to that about the concussion.
Sam Darnold limited again today at practice for the #Panthers. I’m told the shoulder is as much of a concern as the concussion.
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 4, 2021
According to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, “Darnold stood around with coaches during the portion of practice open to reporters, talking to offensive coordinator Joe Brady and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.”
Darnold, in his first year with the Panthers, has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 176 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries.
If Darnold is unable to play on Sunday, then the Patriots will face quarterback P.J. Walker. Walker has completed less than half of his 71 NFL passes, throwing one touchdown and five interceptions for a career passer rating of 42.0.