Celtics Crank Up Defense Again, Roll Past Heat 95-78The Celtics played airtight defense for a second consecutive night on the way to easily beating the Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday.

Patrice Bergeron Scores 4, Bruins Beat Red Wings 5-1Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 9: Can Dolphins' Myles Gaskin Finally Be Productive?Myles Gaskin hasn't been terribly productive for the Eagles this season, but playing against a weak Texans defense my be the opportunity he needs.

Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Are Darlings Of Pro Football FocusEarly returns indicate that Bill Belichick and the Patriots may have just had their most successful draft in a long time.

'Auburn-Texas A&M Really Going To Decide Potential Fates For Both These Teams': CBS Sports' Aaron Taylor Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Taylor looks at #12 Auburn-#13 Texas A&M and other key college football matchups.