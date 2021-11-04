BOSTON (CBS) — 10 pit bulls that were rescued from an animal cruelty case at an Arkansas shelter are being put up for adoption by the MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter.

The pit bulls were among 280 dogs and 100 cats without proper food or water at the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Arkansas. The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter say a police raid of the facility also found “dead and emaciated dogs, a huge rat infestation, and mountains of trash.”

Reta Merritt Roberts, the former director of the facility, is now being charged with animal cruelty, and the shelter has been shut down. The animals in the shelter were later taken to the Animal Rescue Corps in Tennessee on October 23.

Members of the MPSCA and Northeast Animal Shelter then drove to Tennessee on Monday to pick up the 10 pit bulls, who range from 3-6 years old.

“Once we heard about the situation and how challenging and horrible the conditions were, we were compelled to act in some way. So we were able to organize quickly and provide a little relief,” MSPCA’s Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley told WBZ-TV.

The pit bulls arrived in Massachusetts on Wednesday,

The dogs are quarantining for 48 hours before they will be taken to the MSPCA in Methuen and the MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville. They will be up for adoption next week.

“We know they’ve been through a lot, and so it’s going to take someone that is special, and is willing to give them space, time, love, attention, and patience to get to where they will be wonderful companions for life,” said Keiley.

Anyone interested in adopting them can go to neas.com/adopt.