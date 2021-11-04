BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,586 new confirmed COVID cases in the state on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to over 800,000. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 801,567.
The DPH also reported 23 additional COVID deaths in the state on Thursday. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,671.
There were 104,430 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.84%.
There are 509 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 147 patients currently in intensive care.