BOSTON (CBS) – There were 3,963 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 3,381 cases among students and 582 among staff between October 21 and November 3.
Due to power outages across the state from last week’s Nor’easter, cases numbers from October 21-27 were released Thursday along with numbers from October 28-November 3.
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year.
