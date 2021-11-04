BOSTON (CBS) – Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Louis Coleman, the man charged in the deadly kidnapping of Jassy Correia in 2019.
Correia disappeared after a birthday celebration at a Boston nightclub in February 2019. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman’s car four days later and found her body in the trunk.
If convicted, Coleman faced the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison. On Thursday, however, prosecutors said in a court filing they will not seek the death penalty.
Prosecutors previously said security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.
Coleman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.